Jemaine Clement Helps Matt Berry Learn How to Play the Orchid Chord-Generating Synthesizer

Matt Berry, with the help of narrator Jemaine Clement, learned how to play the Orchid by Telepathic Instruments, a tabletop digital synthesizer that generates chords with the simple press of a button or two. This innovative piece of equipment utilizes voice and music-driven AI to offer the user a wide range of chord options.

Simply select one of the four chord type options—Major, Minor, Suspended, and Diminished—and the note of your choice. Orchid’s four Chord Extension buttons allow for additional harmonic complexity and colour. The available extensions are a 6th, a minor 7th, a Major 7th, and also a 9th. Other secret chords may also be available.

The Orchid also features a bespoke “Voicing Dial”, which allows for more fluidity between tones and chords.

It allows you to move fluidly up and down the keyboard, one note at a time, causing a continuous cascade of chord voicing inversions, dramatically altering a chord’s tonal character.

More About Orchid