How to Minimize the Impact of Changing Moods

The School of Life offers some very insightful advice about managing changing moods throughout the day and steps one can take to help minimize their impact upon life as a whole. They suggest reducing self-shaming practices, removing toxic relationships, honoring good friendships, paying attention to physical needs and realize that “this too shall pass”.

We cannot, it appears, ever prevent our moods from being subject to change, but what is open to us all is to learn how to manage the change more effectively – so that our downturns can be ever so slightly more gentle, our sadness more containable and our inconstancy less shameful in our own eyes.