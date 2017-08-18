Laughing Squid

A Determined Man Quickly Learns How to Manual on a Mountain Bike for 165 Feet

Without watching any tutorials, determined Scottish YouTuber Mike Boyd of the Learn Quick series taught himself how to manual, doing a wheelie with no pedaling, on a mountain bike for 165 feet. Mike shared a tutorial on how to manual on his website.

