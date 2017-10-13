Laughing Squid

How to Make a Sword With Thermite

by at on

Kevin Kohler (a.k.a. “The Backyard Scientist“) demonstrates how to make a heavy five-pound sword with thermite, with assistance from James Hobson (a.k.a. “The Hacksmith“). Kohler put his sword to the test by chopping pop cans and pumpkins in half.

How to Make a Sword With Thermite


