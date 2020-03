Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Quarantined? No treadmill? Say no more. Not recommended for married men. pic.twitter.com/0erCkFNx5H — jamie (@gnuman1979) March 17, 2020

Jamie Gagnon, the creative self-quarantined jester who made a car-eating sock puppet, offered an interesting solution for those who want to work out, but can’t go to the gym due to increasing concerns about Coronavirus. He created his own kitchen “treadmill” with dish soap and a bit of water upon the tile floor.