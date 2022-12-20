How to Make Chinese Takeout Fried Rice at Home

Jason Farmer explained every step behind making takeout chicken fried rice at home. In doing so, he explained the specific ingredients to use, how to best prepare the ingredients for cooking, and how to use a wok so that the dish would come out as good as, or even better than, one found at a favorite Chinese restaurant. He also shows how to use leftover rice for the same dish.

Fried rice is one of the most popular dishes at every Chinese takeaway! Today, I’ll break down all the tips, tricks and techniques so you’ll be able to make takeout fried rice at home even better than any takeaway restaurant you’ve ever been to! And for a fraction of the cost!

via Boing Boing