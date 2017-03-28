How to Make a Top-Quality ‘Cubano’ Sandwich From the Movie ‘Chef’

In a delicious episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make his recreation of the top-quality “Cubano” sandwich from the 2014 film Chef, written and directed by Jon Favreau. Favreau, who played Carl Casper in the movie, shared his full sandwich recipe on reddit.

Chef is holy ground for film foodies, and as demonstrated in a previous episode, has some real culinary chops behind it (courtesy of Roy Choi). I love a good Cubano as much as the next guy, but can some garlic and citrus really elevate my favorite hangover snack into something worthy of a What-About-Bob-Style “mmm”-fest?

Here is a scene from Chef where Carl (Jon Favreau) and Martin (John Leguizamo) make the specialty sandwich in a food truck.