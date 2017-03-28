Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How to Make a Top-Quality ‘Cubano’ Sandwich From the Movie ‘Chef’

by at on

In a delicious episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make his recreation of the top-quality “Cubano” sandwich from the 2014 film Chef, written and directed by Jon Favreau. Favreau, who played Carl Casper in the movie, shared his full sandwich recipe on reddit.

Chef is holy ground for film foodies, and as demonstrated in a previous episode, has some real culinary chops behind it (courtesy of Roy Choi). I love a good Cubano as much as the next guy, but can some garlic and citrus really elevate my favorite hangover snack into something worthy of a What-About-Bob-Style “mmm”-fest?

Here is a scene from Chef where Carl (Jon Favreau) and Martin (John Leguizamo) make the specialty sandwich in a food truck.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.