JP Lambiase and his wife Julia of HellthyJunkFood demonstrate how to make a giant version of McDonald’s tasty Egg McMuffin sandwich. They shared the full recipe on the HellthyJunkFood website.

This sandwich is the reason why I get frisky for Mickey D’s. Don’t ask us how we pulled this off. Just watch the video. Ronald, please tell me I’m worthy. I’ve loved you since the day I started to hate clowns.