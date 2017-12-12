A Helpful List of Some Very Simple Ways to Hide a Yawn While In the Company of Others

Comedian Daniel Koren spoke about his discomfort when a friend yawns while in his company and sees it as a judgement that makes him feel sad, boring and upset, something he doesn’t want to do to others. Being the talented musician that he is, Koren added in a micro song and dance routine before launching into a helpful list of five ways to hide a yawn
Number one: ‘Mouth closed yawning’. …Number two: ‘Oh that’s so interesting yawning. …Number three: ‘I think I’m gonna sneeze yawning’ …Number four: (My personal favorite) ‘coffee yawning’ …Number five:
“Cleaning your face with your shirt yawn’.