How to Find Constellations in the Summer Sky

Adam Cole of the NPR series Skunk Bear explained, via a 360° animation, how to find the most visible astronomical constellations in the summer skies and the best way to see them, avoiding light pollution.

The first tip is to get as far away from city lights as possible. …You also want to avoid moonlight — and luckily tonight the moon will be just a sliver. If you start your stargazing trip around sunset you can start to get your bearings

These constellations include Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Cassiopeia, Leo, Cygnus, Lyra & Aquila, Scorpius, and Sagittarius. Cole explained where the constellations could be found and the history of each constellation.

Looking up at the stars, ancient humans all around the world saw the shapes of heroes and monsters. The constellations of the ancient Greeks were preserved and built upon — first by Muslim astronomers in the Islamic Golden Age, then by Europeans during the scientific revolution. In 1922, the International Astronomical Union organized the sky into 88 official constellations — each one with its own story