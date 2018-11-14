An Instructive Five Minute Lesson Showing How to Safely Drive a Car With a Manual Transmission

Rally champion Wyatt Knox of Team O’Neil Rally School offers up an instructive five minute lesson showing how to safely drive a car with manual transmission for the very first time. Knox very patiently goes through the process in a helpful step-by-step fashion in order to ensure that the student/viewer is first comfortable with the clutch and gear shift, before taking the car anywhere else.

Driving a manual transmission is something you can learn quickly on your own, within five minutes you can be proficient enough to get around just fine without much trouble. Learn proper use of the clutch pedal and gear shift, how to start, stop, and shift through the gears.

via Digg