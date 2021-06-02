How to Declare a New Nation Anywhere in the World

Comedians Jay Foreman (previously) and Mark Cooper-Jones of Map Men take a rather dry look at the history of country declaration.

The humorous pair look at such unsuccessful declarations as those of Stuart “Captain Calamity” Hill, who declared a rock off of Scotland as his own country, the Lakota Nation of South Dakota who claimed their right to land that included Mount Rushmore, and the Austrilian aboriginal nation Murrawarri Republic.

They also look at the more “successful” events such as Somaliland, which is unrecognized by the United Nations and South Sudan, which is.