How to Build a Better LEGO Brick Sorter

Bob Clagett of I Like to Make Stuff (previously) shows how he built a better LEGO brick sorter that features larger trays, turning knobs, and in a funnel shape to more precisely sift out the larger pieces from the smaller ones. This sorter is part of a larger project that Clagett is building.

I prototyped a LEGO Brick Sorter out of plywood, laser-cut acrylic, and some 3d printed parts. This will be a part of a larger LEGO table I’m building in the future, but this mechanism is so cool, come check it out!

via The Awesomer