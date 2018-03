How the Word ‘Cool’ Has Stayed Cool For So Long

It’s hep, it’s groovy, it’s outta sight. It’s the word ‘cool.’ It’s not only all of those other things, but unlike those other words, it doesn’t sound dated at all. Slang hardly ever manages that trick. How did ‘cool’ stay cool?

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently operated web hosting company specializing in Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!