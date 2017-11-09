A Fascinating Animation Explaining the Muscular Mechanics Behind All Movement of the Human Body

In a fascinating physiological Ted Ed Lesson animated by Vivian Leezer and narrated by Pen-Pen Chen, educator Emma Bryce explains the amazing muscular mechanics behind every movement made by the human body, noting that even the smallest twitch requires the coordination of number of muscles.
Each time you take a step, 200 muscles work in unison to lift your foot, propel it forward, and set it down. It’s just one of the many thousands of tasks performed by the muscular system: this network of over 650 muscles covers the body and is the reason we can blink, smile, run, jump, and stand upright. So how does it work?