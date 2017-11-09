Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fascinating Animation Explaining the Muscular Mechanics Behind All Movement of the Human Body

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a fascinating physiological Ted Ed Lesson animated by Vivian Leezer and narrated by Pen-Pen Chen, educator Emma Bryce explains the amazing muscular mechanics behind every movement made by the human body, noting that even the smallest twitch requires the coordination of number of muscles.

Each time you take a step, 200 muscles work in unison to lift your foot, propel it forward, and set it down. It’s just one of the many thousands of tasks performed by the muscular system: this network of over 650 muscles covers the body and is the reason we can blink, smile, run, jump, and stand upright. So how does it work?

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy