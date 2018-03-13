How The Dude From ‘The Big Lebowski’ Become an Icon For Laid Back, Uncomplicated Lifestyle

In an abiding episode of their very insightful video essay series, film and television analysis platform ScreenPrism digs into the 1998 Coen Brothers film The Big Lebowski and the main character Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges) has become an iconic inspiration for those who choose to live a laid back, uncomplicated lifestyle without any interruptions or concerns to take them out of their transcendent groove.
The embrace of the dude’s abiding lifestyle over the years has shown that people want to challenge our society’s assumptions that achievement, machismo and a big name are the measures of a man. There might be some value in cutting back, leading a simpler, humbler, more spiritual existence and maybe the world would be a better place if we were all a little more relaxed like The Dude.