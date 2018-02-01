How Perceived Collaboration and the Comfort of Familiarity Fuels the Creativity of Remixes

Vanessa Hill, host of the PBS Digital Studios series Braincraft, took a fascinating look into the popularity of remixes and specifically what makes them so very appealing. As with the principles that make pop music so catchy, the perception of a collaborative environment and the comfort of familiarity helps drive the creative process in a new direction.
Collective intelligence and participatory creativity fuel each other. we generate more ideas and influences into the system and more work comes out. …Why is it so enjoyable to watch something being reproduced in a new way well the repetition of the remix and a familiarity with the existing content does make it particularly easy to digest.