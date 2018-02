If you have four chords that loop over and over and over again regardless of which four chord pattern you use you have an entire journey happen in a fraction of the time and more often… it’s quality versus quantity.

Ethen of the Sideways has created a brilliant video essay that explores the four chord arrangement that exists in most modern pop music, its gorgeous classical history and why this combination, when played in a certain way, makes the music so darn catchy.

