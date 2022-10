A Fascinating Timelapse of Plants Moving Over 24 Hours

How plants move in a 24-hour period ? pic.twitter.com/XYQJpmZw8O — How Things Are Manufactured (@fastworkers6) October 6, 2022

How Things Are Manufactured shared a fascinating timelapse that shows how much houseplants move over the course of 24 hours. A red clock at the bottom of the screen documents the time.

We previously wrote about Darryl Cheng’s similar experiment. Cheng has since done other experiments.