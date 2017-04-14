How Peregrine Falcons Are Able to Dive With Complete Accuracy While Moving at High Speeds

Gina Barton of Vox offers invaluable insight into the amazing peregrine falcon, a talented bird of prey and the fastest animal on Earth. Even more amazing than its breathtaking speed of 200 mph, is the physical structure of the falcon’s body, which is perfectly designed for pinpoint accuracy when diving for prey at that very same speed.

Peregrine falcons are the fastest animals of the land—and it’s no wonder, their bodies are built for speed. While cheetahs can run up to 70 mph on land, peregrine falcons can dive at speed of over 200 mph. That’s faster than a 100 mph sneeze and around the same speed as a Formula One racing car. Peregrines are light in weight, aerodynamically shaped, and have robust respiritary systems; all of which allows them to be the fastest birds of prey, and animals in general.