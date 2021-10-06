How Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers Are Made

The Discovery Science Channel series How It’s Made takes a look behind the scenes at how peanut butter sandwich crackers are made. As with most package food, the machines do most of the work, though there is human interaction in the process as well. Additionally, the age-old question about cracker design is answered.

A quick dust with flour and the dough now goes under a rolling cutter that scores it to cracker-size proportions. The cutter is also spiked with pins that puncture the dough. The holes give the crackers a dimpled look, and they have a practical purpose–allowing steam to escape during cooking for a crispier snack.

Like sandwich cookies, the tops and bottoms are separated with the filling connecting the two.

The top crackers now head downward in a precise configuration, while below, the bottom crackers whiz by the peanut butter depositor. It pumps a dollop of peanut butter onto each bottom cracker. The peanut butter-covered bottom crackers now move forward to meet up with the top crackers.