How Chocolate Sandwich Cookies Are Made

The Discovery Science Channel series “How It’s Made” takes a look behind the scenes at how chocolate sandwich cookies are made. As with most package food, the machines do most of the work. The cookies are baked and are then separated between the tops and bottoms. A creamy filling is mixed up and then rolled onto the bottom cookie before the top cookie is connected. The machine then rolls them out into plastic trays that are covered with the brand’s packaging. In this case, Original Newmans O’s.

In 2014, Jerk Circle Media made fun of this episode by reversing the process and providing an absolutely ridiculous narration about the new process of how it’s “unmade” into various questionable elements.

