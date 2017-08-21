In an enlightening episode of the Canadian artisan series Oú Se Trouve by Stereokroma profiles 40 year glass artist veteran Gerald Collard of the Neon Family design studio in Montreal to get a look at how neon lights are made.

Interesting facts about neon signs:

Neon is actually a very durable and efficient form of “lightbulb”. It is comparable to fluorescent and can last up to 50 years! Unlike consumer-grade lightbulbs, it is designed to last so as to require less maintenance, as you can image it would get fairly expensive if you have a complex image. Neon signs are making a comeback indoors because they are easier to maintain without weather as a factor to deterioration. The colours of neon are produced by different gases and different coatings. The main gases used by Gérald are neon and argon gas.