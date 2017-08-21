Laughing Squid

A Look at How Neon Lights Are Made

In an enlightening episode of the Canadian artisan series Oú Se Trouve by Stereokroma profiles 40 year glass artist veteran Gerald Collard of the Neon Family design studio in Montreal to get a look at how neon lights are made.

Interesting facts about neon signs:

Neon is actually a very durable and efficient form of “lightbulb”. It is comparable to fluorescent and can last up to 50 years! Unlike consumer-grade lightbulbs, it is designed to last so as to require less maintenance, as you can image it would get fairly expensive if you have a complex image. Neon signs are making a comeback indoors because they are easier to maintain without weather as a factor to deterioration. The colours of neon are produced by different gases and different coatings. The main gases used by Gérald are neon and argon gas.

