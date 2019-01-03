Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How the Rare Traditional Sardinian Delicacy of Maggot Fermented Sheep Cheese Is Made

by at on

A mephitic episode of of the Great Big Story series Flavors takes a look at how the “most dangerous cheese in the world” is made. This rare Sardinian cheese, called “casu marzu” (literally: rotten cheese), starts with a sheep’s milk pecorino base which is fermented with larvae from the aptly named cheese fly. The larvae then hatch into maggots that digest the fat from the cheese, making the texture soft and creamy. The only caveat is that the cheese must be eaten while the maggots are alive. Once they die off, it is believed that the cheese becomes inedible.

What starts off as a regular wheel of pecorino is then visited by cheese flies that lay their eggs inside, giving the formaggio its signature zing. But, with a nickname like “the world’s most dangerous cheese,” you can be sure that along with the cheese comes some risky business. Still, a handful of artisans continue to produce the traditional cheese, cementing its status in Sardinian culture.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP