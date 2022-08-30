How Lin-Manuel Miranda Orders Pizza as ‘Hamilton’

Musical comedian Daniel Thrasher and several very talented performers hilariously imagined how Lin-Manuel Miranda would order a pizza in a parody of the song “Alexander Hamilton” from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. Thrasher throws down some really clever rhymes and even incorporates the reality of getting late night delivery.

Look dude you took so long that we closed. It’s past ten o’clock. My heart is palpitating for some pizza on my fork. The only place that delivers this late is in New York…Just you wait.

via The Awesomer