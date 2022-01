How LEGO Minifigures Are Made

LEGO put together a calming ASMR video that shows how their iconic Minifigures are made behind the scenes. As they get to each step in the process, the text on the video explains where they are, what is being done, and even offers interesting facts about the Minifigures themselves.

