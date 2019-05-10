How Jimi Hendrix Captured the Essence of Fire, Water, Earth, and Air Through His Visionary Music

Music vlogger Noah LeFevre of Polyphonic (previously) takes a close look at the music of the late, great Jimi Hendrix and likens a number of his songs to the four classical elements: Fire, Water, Earth, and Air. In each example, LeFevre shows how Hendrix’s visionary lyrics and/or his iconic guitar work captures the essence of each of these specific elements.

Some of the most recognizable symbols in the world may be the classical elements. Versions of this concept have been found in cultures across the globe, but one of the most popular versions today divides the universe into four elements: fire, water, earth, and air. Each of these elements has their own spiritual and philosophical implications and because of this they’ve been used to guide artistic works for centuries and I think one of the best examples of this is Jimi Hendrix in both music and lyrics across his career.