New Dad Condescendingly Explains the Concept of Fatherhood to a Burning Man Friend With No Kids

In a hilarious video by Kevin Oeser, the same guy (Bob Turton) who, in 2016, answered his girlfriend’s question “How was Burning Man?” with a self-righteous doctrine, condescendingly explained to a fellow Burner (Avi Rothman) who doesn’t have kids, that he can’t go to the big event because he is a father now.

I can’t go to Burning Man this year. I have a kid now. …How is fatherhood? How is fatherhood? … It’s just that fatherhood is so far beyond description to someone who doesn’t have kids …In a word, fatherhood is indescribable. … But in many words, it’s thrilling, terrifying, disease-ridden, sublime. It’s an existence in which the entire fate of the world at once ceases to matter and also rests upon my every decision. It is literally everything.

The completely unfazed Burner said that if the dad can’t go to the burn, the burn could come to him, or so he thought.

Hey, man. If you can’t go to Burning Man, the burn is coming to you. …Anything’s possible with the burn. Come on, Daft Punk is playing at the trash fence

How Was Burning Man?