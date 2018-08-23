Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Artist Christoph Niemann Humorously Explains How Images Can Transcend the Limits of Language

by at on

In a wonderfully personable TED Talk, renowned artist, New York Times columnist and author Christoph Niemann explains rather humorously how the language of images can often transcend the limits of spoken/written language. He also talks about his wonderful “Sunday Sketching” series for which he is fully conscious of his efforts to communicate the message of his art in a manner that translates effectively to the viewer.

The real magic doesn’t happen on paper, it happens in the mind of the
viewer. When your expectations and your knowledge clash with my artistic intentions, your interaction with an image – your ability to read and question, be bothered or bored or inspired by an image – is as important as my artistic contribution because that’s what turns an artistic statement really into a creative dialogue.



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP