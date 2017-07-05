The Ophthalmological Differences Between Humans and Pets That Affect Motion Picture Perception

In an interesting tutorial Filmmaker IQ, host John P. Hess offered a quick ophthalmology lesson by way of explaining how the human perception of watching motion pictures, such as television differs from that of a household pet.

When you snuggle with Fido to some Netflix does he understand what’s going on? Do television and motion picture have the same impact on our furry friends as they do on us? To answer the question we have to examine the way motion pictures first work us and how our emerging technologies affect the way we see moving pictures.