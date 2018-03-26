A Powerful Ad Showing How Guide Dogs Can Help Veterans Deal With the Disabling Effects of PTSD

An incredibly powerful, award-winning ad from the The Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation (KNGF) shows a young soldier in battle unable to move. Suddenly another soldier comes to up to his frozen body, nuzzles him and begins licking his face. The soldier wakes to find that he’s no longer on the battlefield, but in his bed, woken up from frightening sleep paralysis and night terrors by a guide dog who was specifically trained to deal with the disabling effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

These buddy dogs are specially trained for (former) uniformed people, such as war veterans, agents and firefighters who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A buddy dog ??contributes to the feeling of safety, increases the freedom of movement and offers comfort and peace. The dog also learns practical skills. For example, he wakes his human up at nightmares.

via reddit