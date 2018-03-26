Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Powerful Ad Showing How Guide Dogs Can Help Veterans Deal With the Disabling Effects of PTSD

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

An incredibly powerful, award-winning ad from the The Royal Dutch Guide Dog Foundation (KNGF) shows a young soldier in battle unable to move. Suddenly another soldier comes to up to his frozen body, nuzzles him and begins licking his face. The soldier wakes to find that he’s no longer on the battlefield, but in his bed, woken up from frightening sleep paralysis and night terrors by a guide dog who was specifically trained to deal with the disabling effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

These buddy dogs are specially trained for (former) uniformed people, such as war veterans, agents and firefighters who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A buddy dog ??contributes to the feeling of safety, increases the freedom of movement and offers comfort and peace. The dog also learns practical skills. For example, he wakes his human up at nightmares.

Veteran Guide Dog PTSD

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP