How Gratitude Acts as an Antidote to Dissatisfaction

Munich design group Kurzgesagt offers a simple antidote to dissatisfaction – putting forth positive feelings in the form of gratitude. Gratitude helps to refocus the brain towards the good things you have.

Experiencing gratitude is not that simple, nor does one size fit all. The ability to feel gratitude depends on genetic traits, personality, and culture. And while gratitude can generate positive feelings, it is neither a cure for depression nor a magic pill. Rather, acknowledging that for which one is grateful in life can help a person overcome the inadequacies they feel in other areas.