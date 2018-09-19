How Iceland’s Copious Supply of Geothermal Energy Fuels the Perfect Conditions for Greenhouse Produce

In a sulphurous episode of BBC Earth Lab, presenter Greg Foot happily treats himself to the hot tub-like waters of Iceland’s unique geology that makes water warm while the air is cold. This is due to the constantly shifting tectonic plates and continental divides, which release heat from the Earth’s core into the groundwater. The steam that rises from these shifts provide a copious amount of renewable, geothermal energy that fuels electricity for cities and the perfect conditions for greenhouse produce, particularly tomatoes.

Renewable energy provides almost all electricity in Iceland. But what is about Iceland’s unique geology that allows it to produce such cheap renewable energy?

In April 2017, Scott and I went to Friðheimar, a fantastic greenhouse restaurant where guests sit amongst rows of tomato plants and where every item on the menu incorporates these amazing tomatoes.

via The Kid Should See This