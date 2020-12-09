How the Iconic Will Farrell Holiday Film ‘Elf’ Was Made

Netflix UK & Ireland took a look at how the iconic Christmas film Elf was made in a short behind-the-scenes documentary. The crew spoke with the director of photography Greg Gardiner and other members of the film crew to learn how certain scenes were filmed. The two predominant techniques were guerrilla style (using candid shots of people on the street) and forced perspective, both of which crunched the film for time and money.

