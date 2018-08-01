Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fascinating Experiment Showing How Dogs React When They Perceive Their Human to Be in Distress

by at on

Animal behaviorists Julia E. Meyers-Manor, Emily M. Sanford and Emma R. Burt conducted a fascinating experiment in which individual humans sat in a room with a clear door that could be easily pushed open. Each of the humans pretended to be in distress in full view of their respective dogs to see how they would react. Some of the dogs were able to figure out how to get in, while others became so anxious that they whined, paced and/or circled the room. Either way, each of the dogs responded in some fashion, positing that dogs really can show empathy.

About half of them opened the door for their owners, and the numbers were the same whether the owners were humming a happy tune or crying. On the other hand, the dogs that did open the door did so much more quickly for crying owners than they did for humming owners. So maybe they really do care.



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP