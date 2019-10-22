How Dogs and Cats React to the Noise of the Television or Music Left on When Their Humans Leave the House

Today I Found Out host Simon Whistler reports on a 2017 study of British households who had dogs showed that a good percentage of the humans left the television or music playing when they left the house for the day. A separate study in the same played music for cats to understand the results.

The question posed to each set of researchers is do the animals appreciate the peripheral noise of electronics that humans believe will keep their pets company when their gone?

These researchers found that dogs would calm down to classical music, but heavy metal music just agitated them.

The study found that classical music appeared to have a definite calming effect on the dogs with there being a noticeable decrease in the amount of noise and activity, and an increased number of dogs choosing to simply lay down…Meanwhile, music by the heavy metal band Metallica seemed to agitate the dogs present. Finally, pop music, which included the likes of Britney Spears, much like the sounds of human conversations, appeared to have no observable effect on the animals.

Cats, on the other hand, have no use for human music, instead preferring “cat music”, which is tonally based within their own vocal range.