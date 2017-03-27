Laughing Squid

How Confidence Can Be Bolstered In Understanding That Everyone Is as Equally Foolish as Oneself

The ever-insightful School of Life offers a comforting explanation about the internal factors that hinder one’s ability to feel confident in their daily life as told through very clever animation by Lazy Chief. Instead of being intimidated by others, it is suggested to regard everyone as equally foolish to oneself.

Once we learn to see ourselves as already, and by nature, foolish, it really doesn’t matter so much if we do one more thing that might look quite stupid. Failure won’t be news to us; it will only confirm what we have already gracefully accepted in our hearts long ago: that we, like every other person on the earth are a nitwit.

