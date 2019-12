Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

ReefIDFifer used fascinating underwater footage to show how the aptly-named coconut octopus (previously) puts its namesake shell to use. Whether it serves as a mode of transportation, a nice cozy place to sleep or protection from predators, it appears that an octopus and an empty coconut shell make a good match together.

The Coconut octopus has learned to use a coconut shell as a true mobile home.

