How Chickens See the World

Mississippi homesteader Seth of Gibson Branch explained in a wonderfully forthright manner how chickens see the world. Seth talks about their range of vision, their physical ability to see more colors than humans, including ultraviolet (UV) light, why chickens’ heads bob, why they can’t see at night, and how they identify each other by using UV light.

Ever wondered what your chickens actually see when they look at you?…we take a casual but fascinating dive into the science of chicken vision—and trust me, there’s more to a chicken eye than what meets the eye.