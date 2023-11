How Legendary Bach Trumpets Are Made

ParsonsMusicLTDMedia shared a fascinating visual tour showing how legendary Bach trumpets are made. The video shows how each trumpet is carefully fashioned in a careful manner befitting such an instrument. The company was founded in 1918 by Vincent Bach who wanted to share his talent for music and engineering with others.

Vincent Bach combined his unique talents as both an accomplished musician and a talented engineer to create brass instruments of unequaled tonal quality.

