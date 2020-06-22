The Fascinating Process of How the Apple Watch Ejects Water Captured in Slow Motion Macro Footage

In an immersing episode of The Slow Mo Guys, host Gavin Free wanted to understand how the Apple Watch ejects water in order to continue working. A fully-clothed Free first drenched himself in the bathtub to ensure that the watch was sufficiently saturated and then set up a macro camera to capture the entire process in slow motion.

Gav goes for a swim and shows off the interesting method in which you can get out of the water and immediately hear your sound alerts on the Apple Watch.

Free first had to set the “Water Lock” function to lock the screen against any water damage. After submersion, he unlocked the screen.

The watch then began the hydro-rejection process in which water droplets were removed from the watch with sound through the tiny speaker holes on the side.