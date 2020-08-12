fbpx

Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

An Animation Visualizing How Amino Acids Build Protein

by on

Scientist Dan Munro partnered with filmmaker Jin Angdoo to create a short but adorable animation that visualizes how a string of amino acids come together in order to sequence a protein.

A short film made with a scientist Dan Munro about Protein Sequence during Imagine Science Films Festival in NY.

The film premiered at the Imagine Science Films Festival in 2019.

I collaborated with Jin Angdoo on a short experimental film about proteins. It was runner-up for the Symbiosis Award as part of the Imagine Science Film Festival 2019.

via Vimeo Staff Picks


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved