An Animation Visualizing How Amino Acids Build Protein

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Scientist Dan Munro partnered with filmmaker Jin Angdoo to create a short but adorable animation that visualizes how a string of amino acids come together in order to sequence a protein.

A short film made with a scientist Dan Munro about Protein Sequence during Imagine Science Films Festival in NY.

The film premiered at the Imagine Science Films Festival in 2019.

I collaborated with Jin Angdoo on a short experimental film about proteins. It was runner-up for the Symbiosis Award as part of the Imagine Science Film Festival 2019.

via Vimeo Staff Picks