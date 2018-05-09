Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Shares How He Randomly Met Wife Serena Williams in a Rome Café

While appearing on The Late Show, reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Sr. shared with host Stephen Colbert the rather random way in which he met his future wife, tennis star Serena Williams, just by missing breakfast one day while at a conference in Rome.

I happened to be at a conference in Rome…She was playing a tournament there. …and I had a little too much to drink the night before …I overslept and I missed breakfast and I’m a fiend for coffee and the nice folks at the hotel said if you really need some coffee sir just go sit outside …then this Australian guy, turned out to be her assistant, …says there’s a rat near your table you should move and I told him thank you thank you but I’m from Brooklyn I see rats all the time … I would later learn they were just trying to get rid of me …but Serena turned around and was like ‘What, you’re not afraid of rats?’ and I said no.

That chance meeting in Rome eventually resulted in a sweet marriage proposal and then a beautiful baby girl named after her father.

Ohanian also brought up cryptocurrency, which may have spooked Colbert just a little bit.

Did @StephenAtHome walk off the stage when I started talking crypto?… watch the full interview: https://t.co/cZRMHRzhhj pic.twitter.com/0swcLmNimD — Alexis Ohanian Sr. ? (@alexisohanian) May 9, 2018

Later on, Ohanian played a rousing game of “What’s the Apps?”, which required him to describe ten different mobile apps based on their names alone.