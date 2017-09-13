Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Hello World, A Beautiful Timelapse Celebrating the Birth of Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

by at on

On September 1, 2017, tennis great Serena Williams and reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, a friend of Laughing Squid, welcomed their beautiful baby daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. into the world. To celebrate the occasion, Ohanian put together “Hello World” a beautiful timelapse that documented Williams’ pregnancy and his namesake’s journey, from the day of discovery after their engagment to the day of her birth.

Congratulations to the happy family. Laughing Squid loves you!


