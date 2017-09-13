Hello World, A Beautiful Timelapse Celebrating the Birth of Baby Girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

On September 1, 2017, tennis great Serena Williams and reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, a friend of Laughing Squid, welcomed their beautiful baby daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. into the world. To celebrate the occasion, Ohanian put together “Hello World” a beautiful timelapse that documented Williams’ pregnancy and his namesake’s journey, from the day of discovery after their engagment to the day of her birth.
Welcome Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. You're a blessing; your mama's perfect sidekick; & already a Grand Slam champ.https://t.co/zbfbCnjvo5 pic.twitter.com/lS0mXwb66X
— Alexis Ohanian ? (@alexisohanian) September 13, 2017
Congratulations to the happy family. Laughing Squid loves you!