A Gorgeous Acoustic Cover of ‘Hotel California’ In the Style of Johnny Cash’s ‘Hurt’

Dutch musician Laszlo Buring performed a gorgeous acoustic cover of “Hotel California”, the legendary song by The Eagles, in the highly distinctive style of Johnny Cash. Like his previous covers, Buring combined the acoustic “Hurt” feel of Cash with the familiar yet complex licks of the original song. Buring’s friend, Stijn Bloemhof provided the hauntingly distinguished vocals for the cover.

As you might be able to tell, this is done in Johnny’s style of the later American Recordings, and more specifically in the style of ‘Hurt’