Hostiles on the Hill, A Hilarious Extended Lyric Video for Bad Lip Reading’s Empire Strikes Back Parody

Bad Lip Reading released “Hostiles on the Hill,” a hilarious new extended Star Wars lyric video for Luke Skywalker‘s snowspeeder rap featured in their Empire Strikes Back parody. It’s as sweet as cinnamon. We previously wrote about their brilliant Star Wars lyric music videos “Bushes of Love,” “Not the Future,” and “SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now).”
