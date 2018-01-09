A Pair of Horses Simultaneously Turn Back as They Change Their Minds About Going Out in the Snow

Two beautiful horses who were eager to go outside and get a bit of exercise, exited the barn in their usual fashion only to realize how deep and cold the snow was in their usual path only seconds into their walk. As if they were of the same mind, the horses turned around at the same time and quickly ran back to the warm safety of their stable.
