An absolutely gorgeous nine-year old Haflinger horse named Storm lives in The Netherlands with her beloved human Naomi Beckers and sports a gorgeous mane of blonde curls that match those on Beckers’ head. Over the past two years, the bond between human and horse has become incredibly strong, as evidenced by the beautiful pictures and videos posted on social media.

2 years together with the most amazing horse in the entire world (no, I’m not exaggerating)

via Bit Magazine, Oddity Central, My Modern Met