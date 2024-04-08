Disbelieving Horse Sees a Zebra For First Time

Barrel racer Mikayla Murphy captured amusing footage of her horse Ginger’s reaction to seeing a zebra for the first time. Much like the startled cat who saw a bear, Ginger gave Murphy a serious look of disbelief at the striped equine in the next stall.

Ginger is like “I’ve never seen a horse that color before”

Later Ginger got to meet the zebra face-to-face. Ginger remained guarded, even though the zebra was very friendly.

Safe to say the zebra loves Ginger, but Ginger is still a little unsure of the baby zebra.