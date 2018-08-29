Laughing Squid

A Giant Swarm of Overheated Honey Bees Descend Upon a Times Square Hot Dog Cart Umbrella

An incredible heat wave hitting New York City during this last week of August has caused most sentient beings in the area searching for cooler air wherever it can be found. This group includes a giant swarm of 25,000 or so honeybees who descended upon the umbrella of a hot dog vendor’s cart in the middle of Times Square. This amazing sight delighted, amazed and/or scared passersby who didn’t know what was going on. Luckily, the rather humorous, official NYPD Bee Twitter account explained the mysterious throng of apis visitors.

NYPD Vacuuming Bees In Times Square

The police were called and officers with skills appropriate to such events suited up and vacuumed the errant bees into a container for relocation to a local apiary.

News 12 anchor Michelle Divon posted a hilarious version of the video set to the particularly appropriate soundtrack of “Flight of the Bumblebee“.

Flight of the bumblebee in Times Square. Literally. The stuff nightmares are made of.

